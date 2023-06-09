Although the number of the vaquita remains very low due to the threats it faces, a group of scientists have celebrated the sighting of at least 13 individuals of these cetaceans, the largest population found in the Gulf of California since 2021. , when only 8 vaquitas were recorded. This is good news for those who work in the conservation and research of this species on the verge of extinction, which suffers the consequences of illegal fishing and the invasion of boats in its habitat. “It is hopeful for the recovery of the vaquita porpoise,” said María Luisa Albores González, Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources.

The finding is the result of the investigations of experts from Mexico, the United States and Canada embarked on the Vaquita Observation Cruise 2023, which with the boats “Seahorse” and “Sirena de la Noche” traveled between May 10 and 27 the so-called Zero Tolerance Zone (ZTC), located in the Upper Gulf of California and Colorado River Delta Biosphere Reserve. “These researchers together have 400 years of experience in observing marine mammals, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society (SSCS),” the Ministry of the Environment reported in a statement.

The researchers were able to obtain 61 acoustic detections of the cetaceans during their voyage and made 16 sightings, through a method that scientists call “elicitation”. Of the 16 sightings, there were three photographic identifications of the same mother and her calf, while in five of them scientists obtained drone images of vaquitas. “We estimate that there was a 76% probability that the total number of animals sighted, including one to two calves, was between 10 and 13 individuals,” the scientists reported after completing the exploration. This result, they have added, considers “the minimum number of vaquitas remaining in the current population.”

Experts consider that 98.6% of the population of this species has been lost. The main threat is illegal fishing nets in the Gulf of California area, where boats enter to catch fish species that have a high market value, such as the totoaba, which is also endangered. This fish is in great demand in China, where you can pay up to 45,000 dollars for a kilo of totoaba. Vaquitas also suffer from the constant presence of boats in the area, against which they hit and die.

The Mexican environmental authorities have reported that they have managed to reduce the presence of illegal fishermen in the area thanks to patrol work by the Navy, with “the apparent decrease of more than 90% in the presence of pangas and gillnets within the ZTC ”, according to a report presented by the experts who participated in the expedition. “It is probably the most significant step taken to date to save the species,” they have celebrated.

The vaquita is the most endangered marine mammal in the world. The reduction in the population of this species has occurred in an alarming way: in 1997 there were almost 600 vaquitas, in 2016 there were 60, up to at least the 13 specimens found by experts this spring. Due to the threat of extinction, scientists, academics, environmentalists and activists have demanded that the Mexican government take more severe measures to protect the species. Even the T-MEC environmental commission has asked Mexico to investigate the lack of protection of the vaquita and has demanded to clarify why the authorities have not been able to stop illegal fishing in the cetacean refuge area.

