Scientists in Germany and Norway have independently established how the AstraZeneca vaccine can, in rare cases, provoke thromboembolic complications in those vaccinated. Reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Experts have found that the British-Swedish company’s drug can cause an autoimmune reaction that provokes the formation of blood clots. This can explain the individual incidents of thromboembolic complications in some people vaccinated in Europe.

It is noted that due to a rare autoimmune reaction, antibodies appear, which then interact with platelets. According to scientists, it is possible to identify a complication in patients with the help of a blood test.

Earlier, 20 European countries banned vaccination with the drug AstraZeneca after they began to detect thrombosis in those vaccinated. In turn, the pharmaceutical company said that it studied in detail the health status of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the EU and the UK, and did not reveal an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.