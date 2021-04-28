American scientists have found that taste buds located on the tongue contain angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), through which the coronavirus enters cells. Results published on portal bioRxiv.

As the scientists explained, taste cells can also be affected when infected. Thus, this explains the fact that COVID-19 patients complain of loss of taste or change in taste.

Experts at the US National Institute on Aging, led by Josephine Egan, compared the feelings of people with coronavirus and the state of their taste buds during illness and six months after recovery. The study notes that it can take several weeks for taste stem cells to recover in recovering patients.

According to the researchers, the information obtained that COVID-19 enters the body through receptors may help develop therapies for people who have a long-term loss of taste after the coronavirus.

Earlier, scientists in the UK and Switzerland have revealed how the coronavirus affects the brain of a person with COVID-19. The infection does not cause neuronal death, but it does provoke inflammatory reactions that may explain neurological symptoms. It turned out that the coronavirus entered the central nervous system and spread through neurons on the seventh day of infection. First, it hit the olfactory bulb, and then penetrated into the lower regions of the brain and spinal cord.