According to the results of the study, Swedish, Dutch and Canadian scientists found that conifers remain green all year round due to the short cycle of photosynthesis. Research results published in the journal Nature Communications.

The secret of evergreens was studied by specialists from the Swedish University of Umeå, the Canadian University of Western Ontario and the Free University of Amsterdam. They observed pine trees in northern Sweden for three seasons.

In the cold season, light is absorbed by chlorophyll molecules, but is not used in subsequent reactions of the photosynthetic mechanism, since low temperature stops most of the biochemical processes. kp.ru…

According to scientists, conifers are endowed with two photosystems that absorb light energy and convert it into chemical energy. In the warm season, they work separately from each other, but in winter one of the photosystems gives energy to the other, thus coping with the excess light, the TV channel notes. “360”… In this regard, the tree remains green all year round.

The authors of the study have identified biochemical processes in pines, but believe that the same mechanism is valid for all types of conifers. NSN…

