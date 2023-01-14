Scientists from Ohio State University suggested that young people have become more worried about the future, and therefore are postponing the birth of children. A study by American sociologists published a journal Population and Development Review.

“Scientists believe that people are postponing having children because they are more worried about the future, the economy, medicine and child care than a few decades ago,” quotes from the article “Newspaper.Ru“.

In 2019, the total fertility rate in the US was 1.71, the lowest level since the 1970s. Scientists concluded that this is not due to the unwillingness of Americans to have children, but to the impossibility.

According to the authors, this study shows that it is not necessary to make young people want more children – it is more important to create the conditions for their appearance.

In November, Yuri Krupnov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development, said that a process called “demographic winter” is now observed all over the world, associated with a drop in the birth rate.

On November 15, the United Nations (UN) reported that the world’s population had reached 8 billion people. According to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, this is an occasion “to admire the advances in health care that have increased life expectancy.” According to the organization, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

The population will peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100, the organization predicts.