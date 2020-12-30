The cause of death of patients with severe coronavirus from thrombosis is due to the excessive activity of immune neutrophil cells. This was established by Spanish scientists, their work was published in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

The specialists studied samples of clotted blood taken from the coronary artery of patients who had suffered a heart attack after being infected with the coronavirus. The samples showed many traces of neutrophils.

Project leader Ana Blasco, a cardiologist at the Hospital of the Autonomous University of Madrid, believes that neutrophil extracellular traps (NEL), which kill viruses and microbes, start to work worse in severe coronavirus. For example, they combine not only with pathogens, but also with platelets. As a result, this leads to the spontaneous formation of blood clots and myocardial infarction in some patients.

According to scientists, this problem can be avoided by preventing the appearance of a large number of neutrophils or NELs in the body. Experts hope that in the near future they will be able to verify these data and protect patients with severe forms of coronavirus from thrombosis.

Neutrophils are the most abundant type of immune cell. They kill harmful bacteria and microbes, as well as virus pathogens.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, a three-year-old boy suffered a stroke due to coronavirus. At the same time, the test for COVID-19 gave a negative result, but antibodies were found in his blood.