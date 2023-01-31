Zé Colmeia, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh are bears that reign on Earth, but on Mars they have competition. A smiling bear’s face appeared as if it had been carved into the planet’s surface in front of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) camera.

The scientists responsible for the High Resolution Imaging Scientific Experiment (HiRISE) processed the images from the powerful camera that has been orbiting Mars since 2006 and published the photo that records what appears to be the face of a teddy bear.

“A bear on Mars?” asked the experiment’s Twitter account, followed by the explanation.

“There is a hill with a collapsed V-shaped structure (the snout), two craters (the eyes) and a circle-shaped fracture (the head),” explained the scientists at the University of Arizona, responsible for the system.

Each of the features on the two-kilometer-circle face has an explanation that offers clues to how active the surface of our nearest planet is.

“The circular fracture pattern could be due to deposits settling over a buried impact crater,” the scientists said. “Perhaps the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?”

HiRISE, one of the instruments aboard the MRO, takes super detailed pictures of the red planet and helps map the surface for possible future missions, whether with humans or robots.

Over the past decade, the team has imaged avalanches in full swing and discovered dark flows that could be some kind of liquid.

They also found eddies moving across the surface of Mars, as well as a mark that to many looked like the Starfleet logo from “Star Trek.”