Scientists have found out why patients with Parkinson’s disease sometimes see ghosts. In their opinion, this is due to the lesions in the frontotemporal lobe, which cause visions. Writes about this Daily Mail.

About half of people with a medical condition experience a sense of the vague presence of something nearby. Minor hallucinations often occur before other Parkinson’s symptoms, such as tremors and muscle stiffness. Patients with more severe manifestations are likely to have more severe cognitive decline as the disease progresses, scientists believe.

“They are felt by the angels protecting me. They don’t hurt me. They follow me everywhere. In a sense, this is reassuring, because I am not alone, ”explained Joseph Ray, experiencing visions.

Parkinson’s disease affects one in 500 people. It is expressed by muscle stiffness, slow motion, tremors, and sleep disturbances. It is a progressive neurological disorder in which cells in the part of the brain that controls movement are destroyed. In patients, the reserves of dopamine, the hormone of joy, are depleted.

There is currently no cure or way to stop the progression of the disease. Scientists argue that there is little information about hallucinations because patients are often embarrassed to report them.

Earlier it became known that the loss of smell (hyposmia) was a symptom of Parkinson’s disease. People with this diagnosis indicated that their sense of smell changed several years before the onset of the disease.