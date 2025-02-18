A study of the Leukemia Research Institute Josep Carreras It has described Three “key” factors that help predict the success of Varni-cu’s effectivenessa car-T cell infusion product for acute B cells B (Lla-b).

Posted in ‘Cell Reports Medicine‘, has identified three markers for its success: The CD4 proportion: CD8, the exhaustion signs and the expansion of gamma-delta cytotoxic cellsreports the institute in a statement.

The study is signed Mercedes Guerrero and Aina Rill and has been led by Pablo Menéndez, Clara Bueno and Elisabetta Mereuand analyzed the effectiveness of Varni-celalready in use in this type of leukemia, “correlating the effects with their biological characteristics.”

The team studied the product before being injected into patients (Infusion product) and during its expansion within the bloodstream, a process that lasts about four weeks and that gives rise to the production of many more cells and the differentiation of the original cards in different types of immune T cells.

The results show that The T cells that incorporate the car construct (Car positive) They have a greater proliferation rate than those that did not incorporate it.

In addition, the positive car has a greater proportion of cells CD4+compared to the negative car, more prone to the type CD8+.

In the infusion product, a triple or higher amount of CD4+ cells with respect to CD8+ was related to a complete cancer remission (in 95% of patients) and A five -year event free survival (in 43% of patients).

In addition, it is possible to find signs of exhaustion of the T cells Also in the infusion product: exhaustion translates into low cell activity and is related to early relapses, a lower survival free of events and a lower persistence of car-t cells in the patient.

The results of this study serve to improve the quality controls of infusion products and “Help reach, in the near future, higher full remission rates and sustained survival without disease“

It has had the collaboration of the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona and the Biomedical Research Institute of Salamanca (Ibsal), who have contributed patients and critical clinical data, and these institutions are part of the Ciberonc program and the Spanish Network of Advanced Therapies (Terav- isciii).