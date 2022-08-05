The time has come. Evolution and time has caught up with us, scientists found sharks walking on dry landwhich confirms that the time of humans could be coming to an end, since one of the most dangerous species in the sea is taking its first steps out of the water.

ANDhe video where you can see this shark walking was published by the Discovery Channel through its specialized environment for sharks, the Shark Week. In this you can see a small shark using its fins to move across the earth’s surface.

The mastery with which this Ocellated long-tailed catshark (also known as Hemiscyllium ocellatum)a species of orectolobiform elasmobranch of the hemiscylliidae family, leads us to believe that it is part of an evolutionary process that the species has gone through for decades or centuries without us being aware of it.

However, despite how alarming it might sound to encounter a shark walking on dry land, catsharks are extremely harmless animals. Their taxonomy places them within the group of sea sharks, but both because of their size and their behavior they do not represent a danger real for people who can find them walking.

Secondly, this is not the first time that these types of sharks have been seen walking on the surface. The first proof of this was captured in 2017. Since then it has been possible to observe how they use their fins to be able to to walk on solid ground.

The catshark shows its clear evolutionary capabilities | Source: Discovery Channel

Nevertheless, this move is anything but nimble. Obviously, the fins of sharks and other fish are not anatomically designed to be able to contemplate walking as a possibility. However, this is a physical characteristic that could well change over time if catsharks continue to surface as a species-specific activity.

