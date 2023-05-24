Home page World

Helen Gries

In just two years, scientists have discovered 380 never-before-described animal and plant species in Southeast Asia.

Bangkok – succeed again and again Scientists make sensational discoveries in flora and fauna. This is also the case now in the Mekong region in Southeast Asia. In just two years, scientists have discovered 380 animal and plant species here that have never been described before.

Most of these species have been documented in Vietnam and Thailand, followed by Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, a recent report said Report of the environmental foundation WWF. The new discoveries are proof of the biodiversity of the region, they say. But the joy is spoiled. Because the discoveries also made it clear how much is at stake due to the increasing destruction of habitats.

Already the WWF report from 2020 lists 224 new discoveries in the Mekong region, including 35 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 16 fish, one mammal and 155 plants. With the newly discovered species of the past two years, 3,389 previously unknown plants, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals have been documented around the mighty Mekong River since 1997, according to WWF Germany.

In just two years, researchers have discovered 380 species of animals and plants in the Mekong region in Southeast Asia that have never been described before. This also includes the frog species (Theloderma khoii) from northern Vietnam. © Nguyen Thien/dpa

State-of-the-art technologies would help in the work of the scientists. For example, bioacoustic methods are used to analyze the sounds made by animals, and there are advances in genetic sequencing, the report says.

Sensational discovery of animals and plants: unknown species in the Southeast Asian Mekong region

The now discovered, previously unknown species in the Southeast Asian Mekong region include:

The blue-headed lizard (Calotes goetzi) from Cambodia that changes color in defense.

A species of frog (Theloderma khoii) from northern Vietnam that camouflages itself with a moss-like skin texture.

A highly venomous snake (Bungarus suzhenae) named after a snake goddess of Chinese legend.

The Cambodian mouse-eared bat (Myotis hayesi), the only mammal on the list.

The mouse-eared bat (Myotis hayesi) was discovered by researchers in Cambodia: the WWF published a photo of a skull of the previously unknown mammal. © Gabor Csorba

Numerous flowers were also discovered. New discoveries include the bright pink-yellow mini orchid Dendrobium fuscifaucium (Laos), as well as new species of begonias and rhododendrons.

Countless undiscovered species in Asia: Massive poaching poses a threat

“In the Mekong region, there are probably still countless species that are unknown to science. Animal and plant species could be wiped out forever before we even know they exist,” warned Stefan Ziegler from WWF Germany. Among other things, huge hydroelectric power plants and massive poaching pose a threat. The aim must be to protect the biologically valuable areas on the Mekong across borders and permanently, emphasized Ziegler. (hg/dpa)