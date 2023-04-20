A new study by researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine suggests that they have Discovered the mechanism by which hair turns gray or gray.

The research focused on skin cells from mice and also found in humans called melanocyte stem cells or McSC.

The scientists discovered that during normal hair growth, cells continually rotate between compartments of the developing hair follicle. It is within these compartments that McSCs are exposed to cues that influence maturity.

The study suggests that as hair ages, increasing numbers of McSCs get stuck in the stem cell compartment called the hair follicle bulge, where they remain.

According to the findings, it is the loss of chameleon function in melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for aging and loss of hair color.

The study’s principal investigator, Qi Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health, said: “The newly discovered mechanisms raise the possibility that the same fixed positioning of melanocyte stem cells may exist in humans. If so, it presents a pathway potential for reverse or prevent aging of human hair by helping stuck cells move back between compartments of the developing hair follicle.”

The study’s principal investigator, Mayumi Ito, added: “It is the loss of chameleon function in melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for aging and loss of hair colorIto also said that if these findings hold true for humans, they could open up a potential pathway to reversing or preventing gray hair.

The results of the study could help develop a treatment to alter cells to reverse or stop the process of gray hair. hair color it is controlled by whether clumps of continuously multiplying McSCs within hair follicles receive the signal to become mature cells that produce the protein pigments responsible for color.

If these findings are confirmed in humans, it could be great news for people looking for prevent or reverse gray hair. Although there is still much work to be done, this discovery holds out the possibility of a future treatment that could help many people to keep their hair young and healthy.