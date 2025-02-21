The functional unit of research in chronic diseases (UFIEC) of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) have conducted two studies, published in the magazines ‘Redox Biology‘ and ‘Journal of Proteome Research‘, in which they have managed to discover possible new diagnostic biomarkers, in this case for Glaucoma and colorectal cancerafter performing an in -depth analysis of the protoem.

In depth

In the first study, led by the doctor Rodrigo Barderas In collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid, he has focused on Protoeomic applied to eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts, for which small extracellular vesicles have been analyzed (sev) that there is in the aqueous humor of the eye.

To do this, scientists have studied intracellular proteins of lens epithelial cells and retinal ganglion cells exposed to oxidative stress, which They mimic these ocular pathologies linked agingand the protein content of the SEVS released by the same cells, according to a statement from the ISCIII.

More details

After analyzing the data, the authors have achieved Identify 176 deregulated proteins in the crystallial epithelial cell extractin addition to seven others in extracellular vesicles.

Oxidative stress induction in retinal ganglion cells have caused The deregulation of 1,033 proteins in cell extracts and nine proteins in extracellular vesicles.

Similarly, they have confirmed the deregulation of eight proteins in aqueous humor samples of cataracts or glaucoma compared With individuals without these pathologiesand observed that protein Rad23b showed a high diagnostic capacity of glaucoma.

The second study, conducted in collaboration with the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, sought to identify deregulated proteins during the early development of colorectal cancer, for which they conducted a quantitative proteomic investigation in samples of healthy paraffin tissue and adenoma and paired adenocarcinoma of six patients with sporadic colorectal cancer in stage I.

During it, they managed to identify and quantify about 300 proteins that showed significant deregulation both up and down in adenoma and adenocarcinoma tissuecompared to healthy tissue.

To take into account

Scientists have also confirmed the deregulation of ten of the proteins identified in tumor tissue of colorectal cancer patients, and have demonstrated in ‘in vitro’ e ‘in vivo’ tests that SLC8A1 and TXNDC17 proteins have the “potential“If possible, colorectal cancer biomarkers, both in initial stages and in more advanced phases of the tumor linked to liver metastases.

To do this, they used both tissue and plasma of colorectal cancer patientspeople with premalignant colorectal lesions (adenomas) and healthy individuals.