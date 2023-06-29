Diego Sousai

06/29/2023

A Jupiter-like planet located 520 light-years from Earth may be an unlikely survivor after its host star had a tantrum.

The gaseous planet is known as 8 UMi b and was named Halla after its initial discovery by Korean astronomers in 2015. Halla, considered a sacred place, is the highest mountain in South Korea.

The exoplanet orbits a giant star larger than our sun called Baekdu, located in the constellation of Ursa Minor, or “Little Bear”.

Halla orbits Baekdu at a distance about half that between Earth and the sun at 0.46 astronomical units, or 68,815,020 kilometers. Halla is considered a “hot Jupiter”, a classification for exoplanets similar in size to Jupiter that have higher temperatures due to the close proximity they orbit to their host stars.

Astronomers believe that Halla somehow survived after its star underwent a violent transition that should have destroyed nearby planets. A study detailing the findings published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The Baekdu observations were made using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, which studies nearby stars. The team’s observations revealed that the star is burning for the supply of helium in its core, as it appears to have exhausted its hydrogen. The reveal suggests to astronomers that the star has already expanded into a red giant star.

“Engulfment by a star typically has catastrophic consequences for planets in close orbit. When we realized that Halla had managed to survive in the immediate vicinity of its giant star, it was a complete surprise,” said study co-author Dr. Dan Huber, future member of the Australian Research Council at the University of Sydney and associate professor at the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, in a statement.

“By depleting its core of hydrogen fuel, the star would have inflated to 1.5 times the planet’s current orbital distance – completely engulfing it in the process – before shrinking to its current size.”

Planetary survival scenarios

Our sun is expected to reach the end of its lifespan in 5 billion years, when it will expand to 100 times its current size and likely engulf and destroy Earth and other planets in the solar system.

Although our solar system has only one star, many stars throughout the universe exist in binary pairs. Astronomers are still investigating how planets form around these double star systems — and the fate of these planets as well.

When the research team realized that the star was likely larger than the planet’s current orbit, they conducted follow-up observations in 2021 and 2022 using the WM Keck Observatory and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii. .

The additional observations revealed that the planet’s nearly circular orbit, which takes 93 Earth days to complete, has remained stable for more than a decade.

“Together, these observations confirmed the existence of Halla, leaving us with the compelling question of how the planet survived,” said study lead author Dr. Marc Hon, an astronomer and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii, in a statement. “Observations from multiple telescopes on Maunakea were critical in this process.”

Now, astronomers are trying to determine whether it’s possible for the planet to withstand such a cataclysmic stellar event.

Scientists believe that gas giants, like the hot Jupiter exoplanets, start out orbiting at a greater distance from their host stars before eventually migrating closer. But that may not be the case for Halla, which orbits a rapidly evolving star.

“We just don’t think Halla could have survived being absorbed by an expanding red giant star,” said Huber.

It’s entirely possible that Halla never faced any danger, according to the researchers.

“The system was likely similar to the famous fictional planet Tatooine from Star Wars, which orbits two suns,” study co-author Tim Bedding, an astronomer and professor at the University of Sydney, said in a statement. “If the Baekdu system originally consisted of two stars, their merger could have prevented either of them from expanding enough to swallow the planet.”

In that scenario, the stars would have fed off each other, according to the researchers.

Another possibility is that Halla is a fairly young planet born from a gas cloud created by a catastrophic collision between the two stars, making it a second-generation planet created in the system.























