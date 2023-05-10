Astronomy is a very amazing science because it allows us to know what the universe was like billions of years ago. However, new observation systems have made it possible to capture really strange events, such as the explosion of a star and how it consumes nearby planets during this event.

This phenomenon was observed by international astronomers who saw for the first time how a star consumes a nearby planet in the constellation of Aquila, located about 12 thousand light years away in our galaxy the Milky Way.

According to the data presented, this observation was made possible by a star increasing in brightness by more than 100 times in just 10 days before rapidly fading. This allowed astronomers to observe the process of how a planet was consumed by this explosive release of energy.

This phenomenon of how a star consumes a plane completely has never been recorded as now, since astronomers had only observed the death of a star before and after consuming a nearby planet.

This event gives scientists data to be able to represent a similar situation with our planet Earth and the Sun, because when our star runs out of fuel it could generate an explosion that would devour Mercury, Venus and Earth in minutes.

What is a superstar?

In astronomy, the term ‘superstar’ is used to describe a special class of stars that are noted for their extraordinary size and luminosity.

They are massive stars that can have masses tens or even hundreds of times greater than that of the Sun. These celestial bodies are extremely bright and emit a large amount of energy in the form of radiation.

Superstars form from clouds of interstellar gas and dust that collapse under the influence of gravity.

As the material compresses, there is an increase in temperature and pressure in the core of the forming star. This triggers nuclear fusion reactions that generate energy, making the star shine brightly.

The lifespan of a superstar is relatively short due to their rapid consumption of nuclear fuel.

As they deplete their supply of hydrogen in the core, they can experience massive explosions known as supernovae, which release an extraordinary amount of energy and matter into space.

Some supernovae can even leave behind dense stellar remnants, such as neutron stars or black holes.

The study of superstars is essential to understand the evolution and life cycle of massive stars, as well as to investigate extreme astrophysical phenomena.

types of stars