Scientists have found an object that is likely to be a neutron star, spotted a few thousand light-years away, that would have formed after an explosion and remained inside its own cloud of dust. This is what points out an article written by researchers and published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy last Monday (24th).

Neutron stars are one of the densest objects in the entire Universe. These phenomena are the result of the explosion of a star that “died”. When the celestial body runs out of material to fuse into its core, it becomes a supernova and ejects outer layers of material into space.

By the researchers’ estimate, the star would have 77% of the mass of the Sun, which they consider very little for objects of this type. The lightest neutron star ever found was 1.17 times the mass of the Sun, and nothing in the scientific literature points to numbers that support the indices of the new discovery. After they explode, most of the stars formed are about 1.4 times the mass of the Sun, but the theory ranges from 2.3 to just 1.1 solar masses.

“Our estimate implies that this object is the lightest known neutron star, or a ‘strange star’ with a more exotic equation of state. Adopting a standard neutron star matter hypothesis allows the corresponding equations of state to be constrained.

The object’s composition is another curious factor for scientists. It has a higher proportion of fundamental particles known as quarks. These fundamental subatomic particles combine to form new composite particles such as protons and neutrons.

According to scientists, this number of quarks is an indication that the possibility that this neutron star is, in fact, a strange object cannot be ruled out. “The constraints obtained on mass and radius are still fully consistent with a standard neutron star interpretation and can be used to improve astrophysical constraints on the equation of state for cold and dense matter under this assumption,” the researchers wrote.

Whatever it is, the likely neutron star has raised yet another warning signal and a search for the resolution of the mysterious life of these celestial bodies.