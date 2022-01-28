A team of researchers has discovered more than 130,000 unknown RNA viruses, thanks to a new tool that allowed them to search for viral sequences in the millions of gigabytes of sequencing data available in genetic databases. With this new tool, called Serratus, 5.7 million biological samples collected around the world were analyzed in the last 15 years, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Serratus, developed by the multidisciplinary team of scientists, is a cloud computing tool that, using a group of 22,500 computer processors, allowed searches for viral sequences in the millions of gigabytes of sequencing data available in several genetic databases.

The detailed analysis of certain viral families allowed the discovery of more than 30 new species of coronavirus, including examples in aquatic vertebrates, such as fish and amphibians, whose coronaviruses had a genome segmented into two fragments, which is a characteristic described in other families of viruses, but that had not yet been detected in coronavirus.

At the Instituto de Biologia Molecular e Celular de Plantas de Valencia (IBMCP) in Spain, Serratus was used to analyze the virus that causes human hepatitis D, a viral agent called Delta, which has a genome of minimal size and unknown origin.

The analysis allowed researcher Marcos de la Peña Rivero to detect similar viruses in many other animals, including invertebrates. “Surprisingly, those viruses were also found in samples collected in lakes and soils, all over the world, and whose hosts would be unknown until now”, explained the researcher.

The database of all viruses discovered in this work and the set of tools developed are freely and openly available at www.serratus.io. According to the scientists, this tool can be very useful to characterize the planetary diversity of all existing viruses, allowing to anticipate possible new pandemics.

The team that conducted this work includes, among others, researchers from IBMCP (Spain), the Institute for Theoretical Studies in Heidelberg and the Max Planck Institute for Biology (Germany), the Pasteur Institute (France) and the University of California (United States). ).

