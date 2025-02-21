An international research group led by the Biomedicine Institute of Valencia (IBV), of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has discovered the molecular mechanism by which fluoxetine, one of the most used antidepressants worldwide, activates an important receiver that regulates neuronal survival and plasticity of neuronal connections in our brain.

The study, published in ‘Nature Communications‘, will contribute to develop new molecules to obtain antidepressants “with greater activity“, As reported by the entity in a statement. In addition, as this receiver is involved in some lung, pancreas and breast tumors, this investigation contributes”valuable information“For the treatment of these types of cancer, where their activation is”deregulated“

Specifically, the work led by the CSIC researcher Marçal Vilar From the Molecular Bases of the IBV neurodegeneration, it has discovered the molecular mechanism by which fluoxetine type antidepressants activate the TRKB receptor, an element “Very important“That regulates the synaptic connections of neurons.

This receiver is associated with the neurotrophic factor derived from the brain, better known by its acronym in English BDNF, a protein called neurotrophin that has a role “Very important“During the development of the brain and in the plasticity of the nervous system, even during maturity.

“The connection between BDNF and the TRKB receptor is crucial for neuronal survival, structural changes and neuronal plasticity“Marçal Vilar explained.” BDNF acts as a axonal growth factor, survival factor and synaptic modulator in the central nervous system. It also plays an important role in the maintenance and plasticity of neuronal circuits. Several studies have demonstrated their importance in the treatment and recovery of neurodegenerative and neurotraumatic disorders, “says the expert.

Using Magnetic resonance techniques in model membraneswhich reproduce an “similar” environment to the real membranes of the cells, the research team has managed to determine the structure of the “less soluble and more complex” part of a receiver, its transmembrane domain. Thus they have managed to locate andThe precise place where antidepressants bind to the trkb receptorsomething that was previously unknown.

“With this knowledge We have demonstrated the union in that region of the TRKB receptor of drugs used as antidepressants such as fluoxetine, in addition to determining The molecular mechanism of its therapeutic action“, summarizes the CSIC researcher.

The applications of this study are clear. “For the first time we have structural data from the exact region of interaction between antidepressants and the receiver, which can facilitate the development of molecules that can be used as new antidepressants with greater activity,” said Vilar. “Now that we know where they act at the molecular level, our structures can be used to design better molecules that interact in that same region“, points out.

In addition, as these types of receptors are also involved in cancer, determine their activation mechanism “You can facilitate the development of molecules that can inhibit your activity focusing on this region“.” The trk family receptors, known as Trka, TRKB and TRKC, were discovered by Mariano Barbacid In the 90s in various types of cancer, “Vilar said.

Thus, understand how these receptors are activated at the molecular level “Provides information for treatment in situations where your activation is deregulated, as in the case in some tumors“

In the investigation, teams from the Biorganic Chemistry of Russia have collaborated; of the Institute of Neuroscience and the Biology Laboratory of the National Research Council of Italy; and of the Johns Hopkins University of the United States.