A team of scientists led by paleoanthropologist Lee Berger said on Monday (05) that they discovered in South Africa the oldest tombs of prehistory.

“These are the oldest hominid burials ever recorded, predating Homo sapiens burials by at least 100,000 years, say the scientists in a series of papers, which need to be peer-reviewed before being published in the scientific journal.” eLife”. “These findings show that mortuary practices were not limited to Homo sapiens or other large-brained hominids.”

The graves, oval, were discovered about 30 meters underground, in the paleontological site “Cradle of Humankind”, in the northwest of Johannesburg, declared a world heritage site by Unesco and full of caves and pre-human fossils.

The tombs contain bones of Homo naledi, distant cousins ​​of man, who had a brain the size of an orange and whose discovery by Lee Berger in 2013 had questioned some theories about evolution.

The oldest graves that had ever been discovered, mostly in the Middle East and Kenya, were around 100,000 years old and contained remains of Homo sapiens, man’s direct ancestor. Tombs found in South Africa date back to at least 200,000 BC.

During the excavations, which began in 2018, Lee Berger’s team also found geometric symbols – lines, squares and crosses – traced on the walls of the tombs. “This would mean that not only were humans not the only ones to develop symbolic practices, but also that they may not even have been the ones that created this behavior”, observed the 57-year-old paleoanthropologist, supported by “National Geographic”.

