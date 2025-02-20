An international team of researchers, in which scientists from the Cancer Research Center, Mixed Institute of the Higher Council for Scientific Research have participated (CSIC), and the University of Salamanca, have identified a series of genes that could help predict The breast cancer forecast, as well as your tendency expand and even the response to different treatments.

In depth

“Through advanced genetic analysis, we have identified a series of genes that, in these animal models (mice) that develop positive erbb2 breast cancer, they are associated with lA appearance, number and expansion of tumors to other organs; as well as in the response to taxan treatment, “said the CSIC researcher Jesús Pérez-Losadaone of the main authors of the work.

In this combination of about twenty genes called “Susceptibility signature“To tumors or ‘MTSGS’, an equivalent in humans has been found, called ‘HTSGS’, which was analyzed in human tumors, demonstrating that its expression levels demonstrate a”important potential“To predict the answer to different treatments with chemotherapy in breast tumors induced by ‘Her2and other subtypes of this cancer.

More details

“Thus, patients with Tumors With low scores in this genetic firm, they showed a greater probability of responding favorably to certain chemotherapy treatments and vice versa, what could encourage alternatives in those patients for whom certain therapies would not be a priori beneficial“The researcher clarified, according to a CSIC statement.

The ‘HTSGS“It could be incorporated into the future as a support tool for doctors and specialists, so that they can choose the” most appropriate “treatment based on The genetic characteristics of each person’s tumorwhich could improve the clinical management of this type of cancer.

“This work can Contribute to improve the selection of appropriate treatments for each patientwhich is fundamental to optimize the results and improve The quality of life, “added Pérez-Losada.

To take into account

The discovery, published in the magazine ‘Ebiomedicine‘, opens the possibility of helping to design more personalized and effective treatments and, although the work focused on erbb2-positive breast cancer, the results are “extrapolable” to other subtypes, as it was carried out in a model of “Great genetic diversity“

The study also participated in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (United States), la University of California San Francisco (United States), la Wuhan University (China) and the Texas A&M University (USA).