Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of four people believed to be more than 3,000 years old in an arid region of northern Peru, in what appears to have been a funerary temple dedicated to the deities of an ancient local civilization.

The remains were found between walls built of mud and rock near a valley in the dry coastal region of Vero in La Libertad province, which has been home to many great ancient civilizations over the millennia in the South American country.

The remains and walls are likely between 3,100 and 3,800 years old, said Ferrin Castillo, an archaeologist at the National University of Trujillo, who is leading a research project in the area.

“This allows us to have a clear idea of ​​the civilizational development in this area,” Castillo said, adding that finding the remains of four people in such a small area means that many more may be buried there.

“This also shows the importance of space. People have always wanted to be buried in temples because these are very sacred spaces for them,” he continued.

Peru, rich in archaeological sites from various eras, was home more than 500 years ago to the Inca Empire, which dominated vast lands in the southern part of the continent, stretching from southern Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile. The Inca civilization ended with the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors.

Last month, researchers in La Libertad announced the discovery of the skeletons of 11 “elite” individuals dating back 800 years. The skeletons were discovered near Chan Chan, the largest mud citadel in the Americas, built by the Temu civilization that ruled over vast swaths of Peru’s southern coast.