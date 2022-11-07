OfNicholas Noack shut down

In Belgium, scientists have developed solar panels that can produce hydrogen.

Leuven (Belgium) – You’ve known them for a long time. Solar systems that are installed on roofs or in gardens, among other things, in order to generate electrical energy from the sun’s light. In Belgium, researchers Jan Rongé and Tom Bosserez from the University of Leuven have now developed new solar panels.

In contrast to the usual ones, however, it is not electricity that is to be developed directly, but the energy carrier hydrogen. Opposite of Brussels Times said Rongé: “Hydrogen gas will be important as the energy solution of the future”. Because it can be used for many applications. “We are primarily thinking of heavy-duty traffic, industry and emergency generators. In the case of combined heat and power generation, it can also be used to generate electricity and heat.

Hydrogen solar panels are said to work even in the desert

How the solar panels work? They use the light to separate the hydrogen molecules from the air. The hydrogen obtained is then to be stored or transported away. According to the researchers, up to 250 liters of hydrogen should be produced daily by a panel. The remaining oxygen is returned to the air.

The amount of hydrogen that can be extracted naturally depends on the humidity in the air. However, the scientists claim that enough hydrogen can still be produced even in the desert.

New solar panels are to be produced soon

Nevertheless, there are critical points around the hydrogen solar panels. It is questionable how to deal with the resulting hydrogen, as it is highly flammable. The developers see no problem in this either. You could imagine a tank for the hydrogen that would be near the house. In addition, according to the scientists, the danger is no higher than with natural gas.

That being said, the question of why the panels aren’t used directly to generate electricity leaves researchers grappling with critics. However, they believe in their solar panels, which they now want to have industrially produced. The University of Leuven has set up a spin-off for this.