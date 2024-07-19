Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 20:47

American researchers have presented promising results for the development of a universal flu vaccine. The vaccine has the potential to offer lifelong protection against the virus, which is constantly mutating, eliminating the need for annual vaccinations against different strains. In a study published this Friday, the 19th, in the Nature Communicationsthey demonstrated the effectiveness of the vaccine against the H5N1 bird flu virus, considered the most likely to trigger the next pandemic.

The study is still in its early stages. Developed by Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in the United States, the research was carried out on monkeys. Among the primates, scientists observed a potent immune response against a strain of the bird flu virus.

The researchers reported that six of the 11 vaccinated primates survived exposure to the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus. In contrast, the six unvaccinated primates exposed to the virus died.

But the novelty doesn’t end there. Although the monkeys showed immunity to the disease, the vaccine injected into them was not actually created specifically based on the contemporary H5N1 virus; instead, the researchers’ vaccine was designed to combat a version of the H1N1 virus responsible for the 1918 Spanish flu – one of the last influenza pandemics and which killed millions of people worldwide.

This means that the same vaccine may have the potential to protect against all strains of flu, including those that have not yet emerged.

This feat was possible thanks to the unique feature of this vaccine: its target. Common vaccines are designed to induce an antibody response that targets the most recent evolution of the virus, differentiated by the arrangement of proteins that cover the external surface of the microorganism.

The platform created by scientists involves a specific type of lung cell, called an effector memory T cell, and focuses on the virus’s internal structural proteins, which remain relatively unchanged over time.

“The problem with influenza is that it’s not just one virus,” Sacha said. “Like the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it’s always evolving into the next variant, and we’re always left to chase where the virus was, not where it will be,” lead author Jonah Sacha explained in a press release.

Although the study is still early, the researchers believe that, by scientific standards, the vaccine will be ready in a short time. “It’s exciting because in most cases, this kind of basic science research advances science very gradually. This could actually become a vaccine in five years or less,” Sacha said.

The approach uses a vaccine platform previously developed by OHSU scientists that is already being used in a clinical trial, or human trials, against HIV, and scientists believe it could be useful against other mutant viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

“This is a radical change in our lives,” Sacha said. “There is no doubt that we are on the cusp of the next generation of how we deal with infectious diseases.”