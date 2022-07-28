The Artificial intelligence it has many applications, so many that it is even difficult to know where the limit is, but it is definitely not in eroticism, well Scientists are developing the Autoblow AI+, a robot that seeks to generate the best blowjob experience through the power of technology.

According to its developers, the new Autoblow AI+ is smarter than ever and is surely the sex toy that best emulates the experiences that a person wants when receiving a blowjob or having sexual stimulation of this type.

This is not the technological revolution that we expected, but hey… | Source: Autoblow AI

The creators shared a list of improvements, which includes:

much less noisy

Heating is no longer from air

Customer can decide the design

A stimulation level controller

Remote Couples Interaction Software

Despite what is promoted and how this product is marketed. Really it does not have much to do with Artificial Intelligence except for the name and a few functions in improving operability of the product. However, it is very relevant in understanding what they want to use these technologies for in consumption.

Yes, this is exactly what you think | Source: Autoblow AI

On the one hand, Artificial Intelligence allows to develop new digital experiences, such as Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality. In this case, Autoblow AI+ seeks to be used in interfaces of this type, providing a sensory experience based on what the user can see through the medium.

We recommend: Artificial Intelligence Robot fractures the finger of a child with whom he played chess

Also, these types of products seek to squeeze even more the possibilities of technologies that are proposed to continue growing and developing in the following years, taking into account the idea of Metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg and his partners intend to implement in the future.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.