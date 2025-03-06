A team of scientists from the Cambridge University (United Kingdom) has recently discovered that aspirin could reduce the metastasis of some types of cancer by stimulating the immune system. A news that has had a great reception on social networks, especially in ‘X‘(formerly known as Twitter).

The finding has been published a few minutes ago in the magazine ‘Nature‘. Nothing more and nothing less than participated in this 35 researchersbelonging to institutions of France, Italy, United Kingdom and Taiwan. Now, they have stressed that You should not resort to consumptionin no case, No medical supervision.

In depth

Studies in cancer patients have shown that those who take aspirine daily in low doses have a reduction in the spread of some types of cancer, like breast, intestine and prostatewhich has resulted in ongoing clinical trials.

However, until now No It knew exactly how aspirin could prevent metastasis. In this research, scientists have unveiled, surprisingly, that Sor discovery of how aspirin reduces cancer metastasis was fortuitous.

That is to say, They were investigating the metastasis processbecause, even though Cancer begins in a place90% of cancer deaths occur when cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

The scientists wanted to better understand how the immune system responds to metastasis, because When individual cancer cells separate from the tumor of origin and spread to another part of the body they are quite vulnerable to immune attack.

More details

The immune system can recognize and kill these solitary cancer cells with greater efficacy that cancer cells within larger origin tumors, which have often developed an environment that suppresses the immune system.

In this context, previously analyzed 810 genes in mice and discovered 15 that had an effect on cancer metastasis. In particular, they discovered that the mice that lacked a gene that produces a protein called Arhgef1 presented less metastases of several primary cancers in the lungs and liver.

With this, The researchers determined that arhgef1 suppresses a type of immune cell called cell Twhich can recognize and kill metastatic cancer cells.

More details

To develop treatments that took advantage of this discovery, they needed to find a way for medications to act on it. Experts tracked signals into the cell to determine that ARHGEF1 It is activated when T cells are exposed to a coagulation factor called thromboxan A2 (Txa2). This was an unexpected revelation for scientists, because The Txa2 is already well known and is linked to the functioning of aspirin.

The TXA2 is produced by platelets, a blood torrent cell that helps blood clotting, preventing wounds from bleeding, but occasionally causes heart attacks and strokes. Aspirin reduces TXA2 production, which generates Anticoagulant effectswhich are the basis of their ability to prevent heart attacks and strokes. This new investigation discovered that aspirin prevents the spread of cancers by decreasing TXA2 and freeing the T suppression cells. ORThey tilized a melanoma mouse model to show that in the mice to which aspirin were administeredthe frequency of metastasis was reduced compared to control mice, and this depended on the release of the suppression cells by the TXA2.

The teacher Rahul Roychoudhurifrom the University of Cambridge, who directed the study, he points out: “Despite the advances in cancer treatment, many patients with early cancers receive treatments, such as the surgical removal of the tumor, who have the potential to be healing, but then fall due to the eventual growth of micrometastasis: cancer cells that have been sown in other parts of the body but remain in latent state “.

In addition, add a resounding message: “Most immunotherapies are develop to treat established metastatic cancer patients, but when cancer spreads for the first time there is A single therapeutic opportunity window in which cancer cells are particularly vulnerable to immune attack. We hope that therapies that are directed to this vulnerability window have a huge scope in The prevention of recurrence in patients with early cancer with recurrence risk“

Future

Apparently, experts have pointed out that discovering this mechanism will support clinical trials Ongoing and could lead to the specific use of aspirin to prevent The propagation of cancer -susceptible types and medication development more effective to prevent cancer metastasis.

In humans, it should be noted, Aspirin can cause serious effects as alterations in the gastric mucosa and a greater risk of intestinal hemorrhages. Hence, clinical trials are being carried out to determine how to give it use safely and effective in preventing cancer propagation.