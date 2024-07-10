Russian scientists from the Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow detected five powerful solar flares two days ago.

The institute reported that: “On Monday, July 8, at 00:59 Moscow time, a solar flare was observed in the sunspot area and lasted for 10 minutes. At 02:23 Moscow time, another solar flare was observed in the same area and lasted for 18 minutes. Three other solar flares of M2.5, M1.1 and M1.3 levels were also observed.”

The report indicated that after the flares occurred, the effect of X-rays on the Earth’s ionosphere rose from zero (quiet) to level R1 (weak).

Scientists at the Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow observed several strong solar flares in May and June, and noted that some of them caused disruptions to wireless communication systems and magnetic storms that affect the Earth, disrupt power systems, and affect the migration paths of birds and animals. Strong magnetic storms can also affect the operation of communication systems and navigation systems.