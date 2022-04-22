A study done by the University of Michigan showed that sound waves were effective in destroying tumors. The technique also has the advantage of being less invasive and has no serious side effects.

At searchsound waves destroyed liver tumors in mice and the results showed that eliminating 50% to 75% of the tumor allows the immune system to finish off the rest, with no evidence of cancer returning or metastases in more than 80% of the animals. .

The treatment, called histotripsy, non-invasively focuses ultrasound waves to mechanically destroy target tissue with millimeter precision, including areas where conventional treatments cannot be applied.

The relatively new technique is currently used in human liver cancer trials in both the United States and Europe.

“Our transducer, designed and built at the University of Michigan, delivers high-amplitude microsecond ultrasound pulses to specifically focus the tumor and break it up,” said Zhen Xu, a professor at the head of the research.

The results also showed that the treatment stimulated the immune responses of the mice, possibly contributing to the eventual regression of the portion of the tumor in the part not reached by the sound waves and preventing the spread of the cancer.

