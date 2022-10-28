Scientists reaffirm: nitrates from agricultural activity (agriculture and livestock) in the Mar Menor environment are the main cause of the lagoon’s environmental degradation. Faced with criticism from the Ingenio Foundation, which discredits their reports stating that the ecological ‘shock’ of the wetland is due exclusively to phosphorus from urban discharges, leading researchers consulted by LA VERDAD defend their work: “Nitrates are well measured and documented” .

This phrase is from Gonzalo González Barberá, an expert at the Segura Center for Edaphology and Applied Biology (Cebas-CSIC), who maintains that the diagnosis of the Mar Menor crisis is based on “absolutely rigorous analysis. In addition, eutrophication is clear. Let them show their reports and we discuss them, we have no problem holding a public debate », he proposes.

Miguel Ángel Esteve, Professor of Ecology at the University of Murcia (UMU), goes one step further: “How come there are no nitrates? For eutrophication to occur, between sixteen and twenty parts of nitrogen and one part of phosphorus are necessary. Before the collapse of 2006, from the UMU we documented the entry of between 4,000 and 5,000 tons of nitrates per year by measuring the isotopes of the water».

Tell lies”



In this way, he adds, it was determined that the ‘faults’ of the ‘green soup’ were distributed “85% for agricultural activity and 15% for urban discharges.” Esteve also recalls that “there are no phosphates in the aquifer because phosphorus does not dissolve: it enters the Mar Menor in contact with organic matter, in floods or through some urban discharge, never underground.”

“The Ingenio Foundation can tell as many lies as it wants,” he replies, “it is clear that now they have seen some political opportunity to turn the situation around and remove responsibility from agricultural activity.”

For the also professor of Ecology at the UMU Ángel Pérez Ruzafa, member of the Scientific Committee of the Mar Menor and spokesman for years of this advisory body, the Ingenio Foundation “is wrong in its approaches” and laments that the “lack of cohesion” of researchers has given rise to this situation.

“The diagnosis has been made for more than ten years and we are letting it get worse. Agriculture could be a solution, but now we have a chaotic situation created by politicians, especially the Ministry », he thinks.