By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – T. rex still reigns as king of the dinosaurs, according to scientists who argued on Monday against a controversial hypothesis this year that the mighty carnivorous Tyrannosaurus should be recognized as three species, not just one. one.

Seven paleontologists said in research published Monday that a March study offers insufficient evidence to show that there are three species of tyrannosaurs based on fossils of the world’s most famous dinosaur, citing improper statistical methods, limited comparative samples and incorrect measurements.

T. rex is the only species of the Tyrannosaurus genus recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. A genus is a broader grouping of related organisms than a species.

Three other researchers said in the previous study published in the same journal that three species should be recognized based on the variation in femur thickness and the shape of lower front teeth among about three dozen Tyrannosaurus specimens.

“The evidence needs to be convincing, and suddenly dividing an animal as iconic as T. rex, known for over 100 years, into different species requires a high burden of evidence. It is true that there is variation in the size and shape of T. rex bones, but in our new study we show that this variation is minimal,” said University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte, co-author of the new study published in the journal Evolutionary Biology.