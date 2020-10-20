In April, a team of researchers in the US took a coronavirus sample taken from a person who had traveled to the epicenter of the pandemic: Wuhan (China). They had to learn everything about the new pathogen, SARS-CoV-2, and for this they thought it best to recreate it.

“The way to understand a virus is to learn to create it,” says Luis Martínez-Sobrido, a Spanish microbiologist who works at the Texas Institute for Biomedical Research (USA). The center has a large platform for basic research on the most dangerous viruses for humanity and laboratories to test treatments and vaccines on almost all animal models, from mice to monkeys. Fifteen years ago, Martínez-Sobrido already collaborated in the recreation of the 1918 flu – which killed some 50 million people around the world. “It was the only way to understand why it was so lethal,” he says.

SARS-CoV-2 is a viral monster. Its genome is one of the largest of its kind, with 29,903 RNA letters that contain all the information the virus needs to enter the airways, hijack human cells, and force them to make tens of thousands of copies of itself. In part they are the instructions for causing the worst pandemic of this century.

The problem is that scientists don’t understand what all that sequence of letters means. For now, SARS-CoV-2 is eerily similar to others of its kind, such as SARS or MERS. There is little evidence of genes to explain their greater virulence and only a few regions that could do so have been identified. Many secrets of the success of the new coronavirus can still be hidden in those 30,000 letters.

To decipher the messages hidden in the genome of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), Martínez-Sobrido’s team has had to reverse the language of life on Earth. Biological instructions are generally written in DNA, a molecule made up of billions of repetitions of four letters – A, C, G, T. Another complementary molecule, RNA, made up of the same letters with one exception — a U instead of a T — reads DNA and translates its information into proteins, the molecules that perform the vast majority of vital functions.

Handling and rewriting large RNA sequences in the laboratory is very complicated, so to recreate all the SARS-CoV-2 the team has resorted to “reverse genetics”: it translates its entire genome from RNA to DNA and injects it into an envelope. bacterial capable of getting into a human cell. The cell reads the DNA and transcribes it into RNA, giving rise to complete SARS-CoV-2 viruses, apparently identical to the wild version. Using this technique, the team managed to recreate the pathogen in three months.

Other teams in Switzerland and the US create artificial SARS-CoV-2 in their laboratories with different techniques. At the University of Bern (Switzerland) they have already created about 100 different clones of SARS-CoV-2 using yeast as a bioreactor. It takes just two weeks to develop these clones, which are used to look for weaknesses in the coronavirus that can be attacked with drugs and to develop vaccines, explains the microbiologist Silvia Crespo-Pomar, a researcher at the Swiss center.

Martínez-Sobrido explains that, for now, his team is the only one that has shown that his “clone” is capable of infecting human cells and making hamsters sick, whose respiratory cells share the vulnerability to the coronavirus with humans, just as describe in a study published a few days ago by the American Society for Microbiology.

The difference between these clones and the wild virus is a “license plate” deliberately introduced into its RNA, two changes from one letter to another that conclusively reveal that it has been created in a laboratory, explains the researcher. To handle these viruses a high security BSL-3 laboratory is necessary, the same level that is required to work with the original SARS-CoV-2.

Being able to create a coronavirus in the laboratory means starting to control its evolutionary destiny. “We think that this virus has 12 genes, but each of them may encode more than one protein. One of our objectives is to remove each gene one by one and then try combinations of several until we find out what each one is for ”, he details. It is a step before the creation of the artificial coronavirus that they are really looking for: a version just like the wild one but without fangs: no virulence or propagation genes. This, by definition, could be a vaccine.

“All the vaccines that are in development are based on putting a single protein of the virus into the body; they are easier to make and develop, but not better, since our live attenuated vaccine would give you complete immunity against all the virus proteins ”, explains Martínez-Sobrido, who has collaborated in this study.

“We have already created some of these versions and have started testing them in animals with positive results. But this kind of approach takes a long time, in part because you have to rule out the possibility that the clone you create may not spontaneously mutate once released and become virulent again. I believe that this virus has come to stay. When we start giving people the first available vaccines, it is possible that they mutate and new variants appear capable of infecting. It is the same that happens with the flu. It is a possibility, we do not know if it will happen. Another of our doubts is that until now the coronavirus has been on its own, but this winter it will circulate for the first time together with the flu. One of our objectives is to begin to see in animals how double infections affect ”, he details.

The technique that Martínez-Sobrido uses was developed in the 2000s in the laboratory of Isabel Sola and Luis Enjuanes, of the National Center for Biotechnology (CSIC). There they are already developing “replicons”, artificial versions of the virus capable of replicating, but not spreading or causing disease. “We are removing genes 3, 6, 7a, 7b and 8 from the virus, which it does not need in order to replicate, but which do play a role in infection. They may, for example, allow the virus to hide from the innate immune response [la primera línea de defensas del organismo]”Explains Sola.

When optimized, this man-made virus would enter cells and begin to produce copies of itself, but these would be unable to exit to infect other healthy cells, as its creators will have purposely removed the genetic instructions for doing so. In this way, there would only be one harmless infective cycle: some 100,000 replicons would be injected — non-infective viruses — that would reach so many other cells, and these would be enough to mount a complete immune reaction.

It is a slow and very long road, with no guarantees of arriving in time to tackle the pandemic, but in return it produces a basic knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 that can be essential if the first vaccines fail or if the virus ends up settling and returning every year like the flu.

Sola’s team hopes to begin testing the first replicons in humanized mice in November. Being optimistic and if everything goes well, they could start testing them on people at the end of 2021. At the same time, this group has reached agreements with Univercells, a Belgian company, to start developing the production capacity. This would be done inside modified cells into which the virus is injected and which are programmed to give it the protein it lacks to complete its assembly. Scientists call them packaging cells.

