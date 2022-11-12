Scientists in Australia are testing a hydrogel capable of blocking the path of sperm, representing a kind of “temporary vasectomy”, bringing a non-invasive option to male contraception. As the British newspaper The Guardian shows, the first test is being carried out in a Melbourne hospital.

The research has 25 volunteers who will have the hydrogel injected into the vas deferens – tubes that transport sperm – to prevent male gametes from leaving the testicles, making it impossible to fertilize the egg.

+ Male contraceptive: Is science close to creating an alternative to vasectomy?

According to the newspaper, the estimate is that the effect of the hydrogel will last about two years, and it can be reinjected. It emerges as an alternative to standard vasectomy, which, in addition to being invasive, is considered permanent.

Those responsible for the novelty are scientists at Epworth Freemasons, in Melbourne. So far, the procedure has been performed on four men.

Participants will be monitored for three years, providing samples and undergoing regular health checks.

According to urologist Nathan Lawrentschuk, lead researcher on the study, quoted by The Guardian, the idea is to understand whether the hydrogel can be a non-permanent alternative to male contraception.

“If successful, it could be a game-changer, ensuring that contraception is a shared responsibility of the couple,” he says.

Currently, vasectomies and condoms are the only widely available way for men to prevent women from becoming pregnant.

It is worth remembering that scientists are already carrying out tests of a male contraceptive pill. In the study presented at the March this year event of the American Chemical Society, the researchers revealed that, at least in guinea pigs, the contraceptive method was 99% effective.