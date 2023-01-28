Scientists at Harvard Medical School and Boston Pediatric Hospital in the US have developed an algorithm that is able to predict when a Covid outbreak will occur up to six weeks in advance. According to the authors of the study, the method uses machine learning to detect digital footprints and anticipate sharp increases in Covid-19 activity in US cities.

“Our models are designed to detect the moment when an uptrend in Covid-19 activity will occur. Our methods – tested as events unfolded, in 97 representative counties of various population sizes across the United States – often anticipated increases in COVID-19 activity one to six weeks before local outbreaks.

As a reason for creating the tool, the authors cite that in the USA alone there have been more than 1 million deaths related to the Covid pandemic and that, despite the vaccination strategies implemented in the country, the proportion of the population fully vaccinated is still low, around 64%.

“With the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 such as Omicron and the observed decline in immunity conferred by vaccines and the fact that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing have become less frequent , the United States is still highly vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 outbreaks,” say the research authors. “As such, our best line of defense against runaway outbreaks remains to vaccinate and adjust our social behavior when the sharp rise in infections is first detected. In the context of designing timely and appropriate public health responses to delay infections and eventual deaths, robust real-time indicators of Covid-19 activity are of great importance as they guide authorities in their decision-making processes”, they conclude.

The tool created by US scientists checks digital flows and identifies times when there is an increase in internet searches in a given location using the terms fever, anosmia or other symptoms related to Covid-19, for example, which may signal an increase of symptomatic infections by the disease. They also identified that, when an outbreak occurs, the number of searches by doctors about the dosage of specific drugs to control fever or other symptoms of Covid-19 grows. Another signal that the algorithm is able to identify is when Twitter users claim that they or their family or friends may have contracted Covid-19, using all this information to anticipate the onset of outbreaks in specific regions.