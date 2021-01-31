Asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus may not be infectious, a group of foreign researchers came to such conclusions.

An international team of scientists from China, the UK and Australia studied 300 people (132 men and 168 women) who tested positive for COVID-19 and did not show symptoms of the disease. These people were quarantined and monitored for two weeks until the tests turned negative. During this time, the infected did not have a single symptom of the disease.

The researchers also analyzed the close contacts of the observed. There were 1,174 in total, and not a single person tested positive for COVID-19. The authors of the work concluded that asymptomatic carriers are unlikely to be able to infect other people.

“There is some logic in the theory of the authors of the work, because if a person has no symptoms, then he has a small amount of the virus in his body. And the less virus a person carries, the less likely he is to infect another. Although, of course, this is also influenced by how long, how actively and at what distance people communicate, ”said Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory.

Ideally, to complete the study, it would be worth comparing the amount of the virus in people with and without COVID-19 symptoms, the scientist said.

