Washington. Scientists have taken a major step forward in understanding the human genome – our genetic fingerprint – by completely deciphering the enigmatic Y chromosome found in males, an achievement that could help guide research on infertility in men.

The researchers unveiled this Wednesday the first complete sequence of the human Y chromosome, which is one of the two sexual – the other is the X – and which is usually transmitted from fathers to sons.

It is the last of the 24 chromosomes – threadlike structures that carry genetic information from cell to cell – in the human genome to be sequenced.

People have one pair of sex chromosomes in each cell. Males have one X and one Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes, with a few exceptions.

Genes on the Y chromosome help govern key reproductive functions, such as sperm production, formally called spermatogenesis, and are even implicated in cancer risk and severity. However, it had been difficult to decipher because of its exceptionally complex structure.

“We owe it to new sequencing technologies and computational methods,” says Arang Rhie, a scientist at the US National Human Genome Research Institute and lead author of a research paper detailing this achievement in the journal Nature.

“The first comprehensive view of the Y chromosome code is finally available, revealing more than 50 percent of the chromosome length that was previously missing from our genomic maps,” said the University of California, California, biomolecular engineering professor. Santa Cruz (UCSC) and co-author of the study, Karen Miga, co-director of the Telomere-to-Telomere consortium, responsible for the research.

The complete sequence of the X chromosome was published in 2020, but until now there were large gaps in the Y chromosome part of the human genome.

“This is especially important because the Y chromosome has traditionally been excluded from many studies of human disease,” said Monika Cechova, a UCSC genomics and study co-author.

“The Y chromosome is the smallest and most rapidly evolving in the human genome, and also the most repetitive, which means that its DNA contains sections that are repeated many times,” adds Cechova.

The work revealed features of medically relevant regions of the Y chromosome, including a stretch of DNA – the molecule that carries the genetic information for the development and function of an organism – that contains several genes involved in sperm production.

According to the researchers, this new, more comprehensive understanding of Y-chromosome genes promises practical applications, including fertility-related research.

“We now have a recipe for how to assemble the entire Y chromosome, which, while expensive at the moment, may translate into personalized genomics in the future,” Cechova said.