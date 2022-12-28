The official timeline of Earth’s history—from the oldest rocks to the dinosaurs and the rise of primates, from the Paleozoic to the Jurassic and all the points before and after—could soon include the age of nuclear weapons, the human-caused climate change and the proliferation of plastics, trash and concrete across the planet.

In short, the present.

Ten thousand years after our species began to form agrarian societies, a panel of scientists took a big step on December 17 toward declaring a new geologic time interval: the Anthropocene, the age of humans.

Our current geological epoch, the Holocene, began 11,700 years ago with the end of the last great ice age. The three dozen or so scholars on the panel seem close to recommending that we have spent the last few decades in an entirely new unit of time, characterized by human-induced, planetary-scale changes that are incomplete, but underway.

“In 1920, the attitude was, ‘Nature is too big for humans to influence,’” said Colin N. Waters, a geologist and director of the Anthropocene Working Group, the panel that has been deliberating since 2009. The past century has upended that thinking, Waters said. “It’s been a shocking event, a bit like an asteroid hitting the planet.”

Task force members completed the first in a series of internal votes on details including exactly when they believe the Anthropocene began. Once these votes are over, which could be in the spring, the panel will present its final proposal to three other committees of geologists whose votes will make the Anthropocene official or reject it.

If it fails, the Anthropocene may not have another chance to be ratified for years.

However, if approved, the amended geology timeline would officially acknowledge that humanity’s effects on the planet had been significant enough to close the previous chapter of Earth’s history. I would acknowledge that these effects will be noticeable in rocks for millennia to come.

Stanley C. Finney, secretary general of the International Union of Geological Sciences, fears that the Anthropocene has become a way for geologists to make a “political statement.”

“We don’t need those terminologies when it comes to human transformation, we have exact years,” Finney said.

Martin J. Head, a task force member and an earth scientist at Brock University in Ontario, Canada, said not acknowledging the Anthropocene would also have political repercussions.

“People would say, ‘Well, does that mean the geological community is in denial that we’ve drastically changed the planet?’” he said.

It took a decade of global debate for the task force to nail down a key aspect of its proposal. In a 29-4 vote in 2019, the group recommended that the Anthropocene begin in the mid-20th century. That’s when human populations, economic activity, and greenhouse gas emissions began to skyrocket around the world, leaving indelible traces: plutonium isotopes from nuclear explosions, nitrogen from fertilizers, ash from power plants.

The Anthropocene, like almost all time intervals, must be defined by a specific site, known as the “golden peg,” where the rock record separates it from the previous interval.

After years of searching, the task force finished voting on nine candidate sites. They represent the range of environments in which human effects are recorded: a peat bog in Poland, the ice of the Antarctic Peninsula, a bay in Japan, a coral reef in the waters off Louisiana.

One site—Crawford Lake in Ontario—is small enough to walk in 10 minutes. But it is so deep that the lower layer of water rarely mixes with the upper layers. What sinks to the bed remains intact, accumulating in a record of geochemical change similar to tree rings.

Many scholars are still not sure that the mid-20th century point makes sense. It’s uncomfortably recent, especially for archaeologists and anthropologists who would have to start referring to World War II artifacts as “pre-Anthropocene.”

The Anthropocene heralds that “actually, human impact is part of geology as a science,” said Naomi Oreskes, a member of the task force and a historian of science at Harvard University.

It demands that we recognize that our influence on the planet goes beyond the surface level.

