The South African strain of coronavirus infection is much more resistant to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. On Saturday, April 10, the newspaper reports. The Times of Israel with reference to data from a study conducted by specialists from Tel Aviv University and the Clalit network of medical institutions.

During the study, two expert groups analyzed 150 vaccinated Israeli citizens who tested positive for coronavirus. Thus, the share of the virus that came from the South African side was eight times higher than its share among the unvaccinated but infected population.

According to Professor Adi Stern, the main author of the study, experts expected only one case of the South African variation of the virus. Therefore, this type of virus, in contrast to the British and original, is able to resist the action of the vaccine.

Adi Stern noted that it is too early to draw final conclusions. To obtain the most accurate information, it is necessary to continue research work.

At the same time, another study by Pfizer / BioNTech suggests that the vaccine in South Africa effective 100%.

Earlier it became known that the American company Pfizer, together with its German partner BioNTech, sent an application to the US Food and Drug Administration in order to obtain a license for the emergency use of the drug on children aged 12 to 15 years. It is clarified that in the near future the companies intend to send applications to other regulators.