Scientists for the first time compared the world atomic clock by the stars, the magazine writes Nature physics…

Astronomers and timekeepers from the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology of Japan (NICT), the National Institute of Metrology of Italy (INRIM), the National Institute of Astrophysics of Italy (INAF) and the BIPM bureau have made a system for more accurate synchronization of atomic clocks around the world using radio signals that come from distant stars.

In atomic clocks, vibrations occurring at the level of atoms or molecules are used as a reference. Such accuracy is needed in satellite and terrestrial telecommunications systems, in base stations for mobile communications, international and national bureaus of standards and precise time services, to determine the position of satellites, spaceships, aircraft, ballistic missiles, submarines, and unmanned vehicles.

It is noted that even atomic clocks have an error. Scientists have proposed using the waves of extragalactic radio sources as reference signals for checking atomic clocks. For this, two special radio telescopes were assembled, one of which was deployed in Japan and the other in Italy. They can observe a wide range of frequencies.

Test trials took place from October 14, 2018 to February 14, 2019. Scientists wanted to combine optical clocks on different continents working on different atomic sources. The researchers took quasars billions of light years away as signal sources. Scientists believe that they are so far from us that they can be considered fixed points in the sky.

Experts believe that antennas like the ones they used in the experiment can be installed in laboratories that develop optical clocks around the world, as well as in national time bureaus. According to scientists, this will help improve international timing, in addition, the authors of the experiment are confident that their approach opens up new possibilities for studying variations in the Earth’s gravitational field and fundamental constants that underlie physics and general relativity.