Headache may precede breathing problems in Omicron, a strain of coronavirus. This was reported by the British newspaper Express with reference to the National Health Service (NHS).

In particular, the publication notes that some people first start to have a headache, after which they notice difficulty in breathing. At the same time, such features are a fairly common symptom of COVID-19.

The experts also added that patients who often complained of the same ailment before infection suffer from prolonged pain in the head with a coronavirus infection. However, according to experts, such problems can bother any person even after he has recovered.

The UK National Health Service also drew attention to the fact that headache medications help reduce discomfort. Doctors recommended taking them no more than three times a week.

Earlier in the day, the head of the laboratory of neurogeriatrics of the Russian Gerontological Research and Clinical Center of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogova, neurologist Helen Mkhitaryan said that the transferred COVID-19 can cause brain disorders. According to her, brain disorders appear even in young people with a mild course of the disease.