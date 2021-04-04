Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have published a large-scale epidemiological study in JAMA Oncology that provides new insights into yogurt. Writes about this “Inosmi”.

Scientists analyzed data from 1.4 million people in the United States, Europe and Asia and found that eating fiber and yogurt reduces the risk of lung cancer. Citizens with the highest consumption of yogurt had a 33 percent lower risk of developing cancer than those who did not eat the product at all.

A team of Professor Deng Zhenhua of the Western China Institute of Basic and Forensic Medicine at Sichuan University found that drinking yoghurt reduced the likelihood of developing cancer by 19 percent. The study also found that yogurt consumption reduced the risk of esophageal, bladder and colon cancer.

According to scientists, the use of two or more servings of yogurt per week helps to reduce the risk of developing adenoma in the rectum.

In addition, yogurt can normalize high blood pressure in women, and the probiotics contained in this product can relieve lupus symptoms. Also, yogurt can prevent heavy metal poisoning, replenish vitamin deficiencies and lose weight.

Earlier, Zinaida Medvedeva, the executive director of the Healthy Nutrition Research Center, compiled a list of cheap products suitable for proper nutrition for Russians. According to her, the diet should include chicken, eggs, dry beans, buckwheat, vegetables, vegetable oil and turmeric.