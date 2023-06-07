In the body of a person there are more bacterial cells (38 billion) than humans (30 billion), to the point that some microbiologists invite us to consider the human being as a coral reef populated by billions of tiny beings, instead of as an individual organism. American researchers Bonnie Lynn Bassler, Jeffrey Gordon and Peter Greenberg have won this Wednesday the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research 2023 for illuminating this microscopic world and its robust link with human health.

Bacteria know how many companions they have around thanks to a phenomenon known as quorum sensing. In this process, the microbes secrete chemical signals as if it were a census and the group adopts one behavior or another depending on its population density. biochemistry Bonnie Lynn Basslerborn in Chicago 61 years ago, and microbiologist Peter Greenberg, a 75-year-old New Yorker, were the first to understand the mechanisms of this form of communication. It is the social life of bacteria.

Greenberg of the University of Washington coined the term quorum sensing in 1994. The first investigations showed that each species of bacteria expels characteristic molecules, as if it were its own language that only those of the same species recognize. Bassler, from Princeton University, discovered that there was also a universal language: other molecules that facilitated communication between bacteria of different species. Quorum sensing allows microbes to coordinate their attacks on the human organism.

More information

The Princess of Asturias Foundation has stood out in a statement that the doctor Jeffrey Gordon was “the pioneer” in the study of the human microbiome —the microorganisms present in the digestive system— and its influence on health, makes more than two decades. Gordon has focused on processes such as diabetes, obesity, and malnutrition, but has also shed light on the role of bacteria in the neurological and immune development of children and adolescents. The institution emphasizes that the researcher was one of the promoters of the Human Microbiome Projecta consortium that since 2007 has identified some 10,000 different species and has read the genome of a hundred of them.

Gordon, born in New Orleans 76 years ago, already won the BBVA Foundation’s Frontiers Award in 2019 for “his fundamental discovery of the importance of the intestinal microbial community for human health”, as the jury highlighted at the time. The doctor, from Washington University in St. Louis, has opened up a field of research that has crystallized into new therapies, such as fecal microbe transplants from one person to another, for the treatment of some diseases, such as certain types of colitis.

This year, 40 candidates from 16 countries were competing for the award. The winners have been chosen by a jury of almost twenty scientists, such as the physicist Pedro Miguel Echenique, the former Minister of Science Cristina Garmendia, the chemist María Vallet and the biologist Miguel Delibes de Castro. The prize, awarded by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, includes a sculpture by Joan Miró and an economic endowment of 50,000 euros to be distributed.

The scientific award is the seventh of the eight international awards that the Princess of Asturias Foundation will announce this year. The American actress Meryl Streep has won in the Arts category. The Italian philosopher Nuccio Ordine will receive the Communication and Humanities award. The French historian Hélène Carrère, a specialist in Russia and the USSR, has been chosen for the Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences. The Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, double Olympic champion in the marathon, has prevailed in Sports. The Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, in Letters. And the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative has won the International Cooperation award. The last one, that of Concordia, will be announced on June 14. The delivery ceremony will be in October.

