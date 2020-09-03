British scientists have found that men with excess fat in the abdomen have a higher risk of death from prostate cancer. Writes about this “Russian newspaper“, Referring to the research of specialists.

It is noted that scientists from the University of Oxford conducted a large-scale study, which involved 218 thousand men aged 40-69 years. Their health was monitored for over ten years.

At the beginning of the study (in 2006), none of the participants had cancer. Over the years, however, 571 people have died of prostate cancer. Doctors have come to the conclusion that abdominal obesity can lead to an increased risk of death from prostate cancer.

“We found a significant link between belly and waist fat and the risk of death from prostate cancer,” said Dr. Aurora Perez-Cornago, noting that there is no clear link between total body fat and the risk of death from prostate cancer. Nevertheless, experts warn that a high body mass index increases the risk of other types of cancer.

Earlier, a Russian surgeon-oncologist said that chronic inflammation is the cause of the development of oncology in 95% of cases.