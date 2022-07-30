





A team of UK scientists believe they have discovered a fossil of the world’s oldest predator. The fossil is more than 500 million years old and was found imprinted in volcanic ash in a rock formation in Charnwood Forest in Leicestershire, eastern England.

The new specimen was named Auroralumina attenboroughii, meaning “Attenborough’s dawn light”, honoring naturalist David Attenborough. The animal lived during the Ediacaran Period, more than 560 million years ago, and was one of the first cnidarians on Earth, significantly larger than the jellyfish we know today.

The data collected suggests that this one lived in shallower waters than the fossils found around it. In addition, they also indicate that the cnidarian body plan was fixed 20 million years before the Cambrian Explosion.

“Most of the other fossils from this era have extinct body plans and it is unclear how they are related to living animals. Auroralumina attenboroughii, however, clearly has a skeleton with densely packed tentacles that moved through the water catching passing food, just as corals and sea anemones do today. It’s not like anything we’ve found in the fossil record at the time,” explains Frankie Dunn, lead author of the study. The study was published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.



