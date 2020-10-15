Coronavirus causes the death of neurons in the cerebral cortex, even in patients with mild disease, reports TASS, citing a study by Brazilian scientists.

In their opinion, this effect of the virus leads to the manifestations of diseases such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

As noted, the death of neurons in severe patients is expected, since their blood oxygen saturation decreases.

“When such dramatic changes are detected in someone who has had mild to moderate illness, it’s already a cause for concern,” said one of the study coordinators Daniel Martins de Sousa of the University of São Paulo.

Scientists have found that coronavirus affects astrocytes, which are responsible for feeding neurons and providing communication between them, and this leads to significant changes in the cerebral cortex, up to atrophy of individual areas.

Specialists have encountered many patients who, two months after recovery, remained symptoms of neurological disorders, including headache, loss of taste and smell, memory impairment, drowsiness and even seizures.

Scientists do not yet know if these changes are temporary or not. It is clarified that the researchers plan to monitor such patients for three years to find out if the coronavirus leads to the development of degenerative diseases in those who have a genetic predisposition to them.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus can lead to myalgic encephalomyelitis and Guillain-Barré syndrome.