Twelve scientists from the Center for Gender Studies at the University of Groningen (RUG) have expressed support for the dismissed Susanne Täuber in an open letter. The associate professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration should leave the RUG because she was critical of the university. The letter writers let it be known that there is room for her with them.

