Stabilization of the incidence of coronavirus at a level not higher than 22.5 thousand new cases is possible in the coming days, it follows from the calculations of scientists from St. Petersburg State University.

“The transition of daily morbidity above the level of 21 thousand new cases by the end of June, generated by our model a week ago, was confirmed,” Viktor Zakharov, head of the Department of Mathematical Modeling of Energy Systems of St. Petersburg State University, head of the Center for Intellectual Logistics of St.

The expert noted that the analysis of information received on COVID-19 over the past week shows that since June 24, the number of daily new cases of the disease has not fluctuated significantly.

It follows from this that in the coming days stabilization is possible at a level not higher than 22.5 thousand new cases of the disease, Zakharov explained.

The study says that if this forecast turns out to be correct, then by about July 15, the total number of sick people may reach the level of 500 thousand, and then begin to decrease.

