The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, confirmed that “artificial intelligence will not completely replace journalists in the future, no matter how advanced its technologies are, but it will play a major role in creating and disseminating content,” stressing the necessity of developing tools at the global level. Individual and institutional preparation for the new era.

The scientists said during a session entitled “How will artificial intelligence affect the media person” within the activities of the Arab Media Forum that by the year 2025, 90% of the content will be created by artificial intelligence, as smart systems have become competing with humans in creating content, but human intervention remains necessary to provide content. Compliant with standards and controls. He pointed out that the future will witness the trend of media professionals to create and publish their content through digital platforms, which provide a reach ten times greater than traditional channels, in addition to providing the exciting aspect that attracts the audience. Artificial intelligence will also work as an assistant to accelerate efforts, analyze media data, and support creative ideas.

He stated that the media will witness a radical change in the way media professionals work, but the search for the truth will remain the basic skill that distinguishes the human element from artificial intelligence, noting that the most prominent variables that will affect media content are represented by “instant artificial intelligence, generative images and films, and deep fakes.” ».

Scientists confirmed that studies have shown an increase in the use and experience of generative artificial intelligence applications in the UAE by 66%, and have also proven that artificial intelligence increases production capacity by 50%.

The session witnessed a virtual dialogue with the late writer and poet Ghazi Al-Gosaibi, prepared using artificial intelligence, during which he discussed the most prominent challenges of media work in light of the development of artificial intelligence technologies.