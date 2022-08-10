Whether it’s predicting traffic accidents, the spread of disease or the risk of conflict or civil war, the method seems so alluring. Put enough relevant data into a computer, run solid algorithms on it, and a prediction rolls out.

Two American Scientists warn now that using artificial intelligence to make predictions can come at the expense of reliability. They even foresee an “imminent crisis” in the repeatability of research due to over reliance on artificial intelligence that is not watertight or poorly applied.

Computer scientists Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan of Princeton University conducted a literature study in 17 disciplines, from medicine to political science. in twenty reviews, most recently but also a number of older ones, they counted 329 publications whose results were not or only partly repeatable, due to shortcomings in the use of AI models. That can lead to “bizarrely over-optimistic conclusions.” The two use a broad definition of ‘reproducible’: not only must the data and algorithmic codes be traceable, the data must also be correctly analyzed.

Faulty predictions

Main pitfall when using machine learning According to Kapoor and Narayanan, the leakage of data, which can pollute the results of an investigation. The two identify eight species data leakssuch as inadvertently including irrelevant data or not properly distinguishing different data sets. When test data gets mixed up with data from the evaluation set, this leads to ‘better’ but, on closer inspection, unsound predictions. The computer has already incorporated the outcome into its predictions.

It’s not about fraud or intentional error, it’s about an exaggerated belief in AI models and a lack of expertise. Errors that the two signalize usually do not stand out when reading the articles in the academic assessment process, but only after a thorough analysis of the underlying data and the method used. The two are calling for a drastic overhaul of existing AI protocols to close the gaps. Draft publications must include a checklist to check whether all eight types of data breach are excluded.

It research by the Princeton scientists is a preprint: not yet tested for publication in a scientific journal. Nevertheless, their warning has stirred up much concern among scientists concerned about AI methods for quantitative predictive research. On an online workshop van Kapoor on the topic, more than 1,600 academics participated.

Not all reactions are positive. American political scientist David Muchlinksi, whose article on the predictability of civil wars is criticized by the duodefends in Nature his research. According to Kapoor and Narayanan, the use of AI in conflict studies adds nothing to standard statistical methods. Muchlinksi thinks his field is being wronged.