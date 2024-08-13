Inside a small, sealed room, Olivia Leach swallowed a pill that would monitor her internal temperature. Then she stepped onto a stationary bike. Slowly, as she began to pedal, the room began to heat up.

It felt “like a hot, muggy summer day where you’re drenched in sweat,” said Leach, a doctoral student at Pennsylvania State University who works in the lab of W. Larry Kenney, a professor of physiology and kinesiology.

The lab’s work is part of growing research exploring how the body deals with heat and how to help people acclimatize to a warmer climate. Experts said this research has become more urgent as more parts of the world face an increasing number of dangerously hot days. In the U.S., extreme heat caused at least 2,302 deaths in 2023.

Nearly half of all heat-related deaths among workers occur on the first day of work, and more than 70 percent occur within the first week, the U.S. Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports.

The Biden administration recently proposed rules to entitle workers to so-called acclimation plans, which would allow new employees to adjust to the heat by gradually increasing their hours.

Heat acclimatization is often used to help people who engage in strenuous outdoor activities, such as athletes, outdoor workers and the military. High temperatures can lead to exhaustion, heat stroke and even death. As temperatures rise, experts said, many people can benefit from trying to boost their heat tolerance.

“Start making an effort to get outside, expose yourself to it and increase it,” said Michael Sawka, an assistant professor of biological sciences at Georgia Institute of Technology. “You’ll find that your tolerance increases and that will help you.”

When it’s hot, your body tries to keep itself cool. You start to sweat and your heart starts to beat harder. But extreme heat can make your heart beat too hard. Your blood pressure can start to drop. You may sweat so much that you become dehydrated or dizzy.

The idea behind acclimatization is to train your body to better handle heat stress. You might start by doing half an hour of light or moderate exercise in the heat for a few days, followed by an hour the next few days. You gradually do more intense activity in higher heat and for longer periods of time. Generally, two weeks of daily heat exposure while doing physical activity for 60 to 90 minutes is enough to help your body get better at regulating its temperature. Over time, you sweat faster and more, which helps you stay cooler longer.

Some effects can be seen within days. They can make people feel more comfortable and able to exert themselves for longer periods in hot temperatures, said J. Luke Pryor, a clinical associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the University at Buffalo.

It’s important to take breaks from the heat when you feel uncomfortable and stay hydrated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes when working in hot conditions.

Watch for signs of heat-related illness, such as dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heart rate, or muscle cramps. Excessive heat can also cause vomiting, confusion, or loss of consciousness. Seek medical attention if necessary.

“You don’t want to overdo it,” Sawka said. “But you have to adapt so that being exposed to it isn’t harmful to your body.”