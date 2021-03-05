Scientists continue to search for traces that indicate the possibility of life outside our planet. This drove them to a newly discovered planet 26 light years from our planet.

This search dragged them to Mars, but they were not satisfied with that. They want more, so can they find what they want outside of our solar system?

Maybe. A study published in the prestigious “Science” magazine, on Thursday, revealed the discovery of a new exoplanet that seems ideal for searching for an atmosphere and for traces of life around a star other than our sun.

Jose A. Capapiero, who is one of the authors of the study, which was contributed by researchers from five continents, that “the ultimate goal is to find biological signs, and biological fingerprints, in the atmosphere of exoplanets, that is, signs of life on habitable planets similar to Earth.”

The number of exoplanets that have been discovered outside the solar system over the last 25 years is 4,000. However, so far, only a small number of them have proven to have an atmosphere. Caballero explained that “they were large gas or icy planets,” but that no research has been conducted yet “on planets the size of Earth.”

The discovery of these planets allowed researchers to conduct a study on an exoplanet “of a rocky nature like Earth,” and that could have an atmosphere “similar to ours,” says Caballero.

“We believe that this outer planet has an atmosphere,” he added.

This exoplanet was called Glies 486b, and it is about 30 percent larger than Earth, but 2.8 times heavier, and is located in the so-called habitable zone around a star.

The planet is “only” 26 light-years away, which makes it the third closest transiting exoplanet among the outer planets that scientists know. A transient adjective means that it is on a path seen passing in front of its star.

The researchers used two different methods to discover it. The first is to observe the change in the light emitted by the star as the planet passes in front of it. The second is the radial velocity, which measures the “vibrations” of the star under it due to the effect of the planet’s gravitational pull.

And because Gliese 486b is so close to its star, it takes less than a day and a half to orbit around it. In addition, the star (called Glies 486) is extremely bright. These two factors allowed for a lot of data. Hence, studying it with such precision.

“We reviewed 350 red dwarf stars for signs of small planets,” said lead author of the study, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy Trifon Trifonov.

However, the proximity of this exoplanet to its star makes it extremely hot (at least 430 degrees Celsius). It is “full of volcanoes and lava rivers,” and is therefore “uninhabitable,” as Trifonov noted.

However, if this planet had an atmosphere, “all distant planets (from the star) with similar characteristics would have atmospheres,” and they would likely be habitable, according to Jose A. Caballero. If it did not have an atmosphere, then the same would apply to other planets in orbit.

And it is difficult to monitor these planets because they are so distant from their star. Consequently, you pass at a lower rate in front of it. Hence, the need to “start from some point” arises.

Trifunov described “Glies 486b” as “a remarkable discovery that is expected to become an essential element in atmospheric research for rocky exoplanets.”

Trifonov is eagerly awaiting the launch of the “James Webb” space telescope, scheduled for this year. Thanks to him, it will be possible, within three years at best, to determine whether or not this exoplanet has an atmosphere, and to provide information on its formation.

Then, perhaps “in a decade or two,” one of his perspectives will let him know if there are life effects, José A. hopes. Caballero.