The French scientist Etienne Klein apologized on behalf of your research team by fake a photo of Proxima Centauri, the Sun of the Centaurus galaxy, using a sausage through the Internet, causing a stir in the scientific community.

This scientist published the image of what was supposed to be Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Milky Way. However, this it was not the result of some astronomical observation or a new technological model of graphic simulation… it was a sausage.

Photo of Proxima du Centaure, l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil, situated at 4.2 année-lumière de nous.

Elle a été prize par le JWST.

Ce level de détails… A nouveau world is revealed jour après jour. pic.twitter.com/88UBbHDQ7Z —Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022

Via Twitter, Klein publicly apologized. for the confusion it generated and for beginning to spread false information:

“I come to apologize to those whom my joke, which has nothing original, may have offended. I simply wanted to urge caution regarding images that seem eloquent on their own. I was surprised by the magnitude it took: I thought the image was going to be immediately detected as fake. And when I saw that a great journalist from BFMTV was ecstatic, and that he was risking spreading it, I told him it was a joke. He took it with a lot of humor” (in a nutshell he said “it was bait”)

The James Webb Telescope gave us a new dimension of space… but not sausage | Source: JWST

This weekend, Etienne Klein published the photo of the sausage with a black background, ensuring that it was a photo of Proxima Centauri taken with the new James Webb telescope. However, his lie was short-lived and he was heavily criticized for making a joke of being a science major, spreading false information.

He also assured that he apologized to his colleagues, because a joke of this type is not funny and cannot be taken lightly. However, youHe also explained that fake news like this can have educational value, but did not explain how it could be.being that he confused many people who believed his photo of the sausage as the real Proxima Centauri.

